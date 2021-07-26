Body recovered from submerged vehicle likely missing woman
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found in a submerged vehicle in an Aberdeen lake. Authorities say police were called Saturday about a suspicious object in Richmond Lake. Divers responded and found the submerged vehicle near the west bridge. The vehicle was tied to a missing person’s case from Aberdeen. Officials say the body is believed to be a woman reported missing by family members in April. The investigation is ongoing.