Norfolk, NE updates ordinance to prepare for potential water shortage

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The city of Norfolk, Nebraska has updated an ordinance when it comes to water conservation during emergencies.

The new ordinance is a limit on sprinkler usage on homes in town if there is a water shortage. The regulation would only be enacted during situations like a drought or a catastrophic emergency.

Officials from the Norfolk Water and Sewer Division say this ordinance has been on the books for years. They say it's being updated, so they can be prepared for a future shortage.

"What we did this time is we had more objective data. So water use per day, our static water levels, things like that. So we put a lot more objective criteria that we would base that decision on," said Dennis Watts, Water and Sewer Director for Norfolk.

Watts said the water and sewer division always encourages residents to conserve their water.