Cooling center available in Sioux City during extreme temps

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cooling center will be available in Sioux City for those who can't escape the heat.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is opening its doors to offer a place to stay cool.

Karissa Zumwalt, captain of the Salvation Army of Siouxland, says the cooling center is open to anyone who might need it. That includes the most vulnerable, or someone who might not have air conditioning in their home.

Zumwalt says they also have fresh water available.

"We know that when heat conditions rise there is the potential of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration, and we do not want to see anyone in those conditions, so if we can be that place that offers cool water to keep them hydrated or that safe place to keep them cool that's what we want to do," said Karissa Zumwalt, Captain.

The Salvation Army is located at 1415 Villa Avenue in Sioux City.

The cooling center is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.