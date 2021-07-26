Delta COVID-19 Variant detected in Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department’s district

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A case of the Delta COVID-19 Variant has been detected in northeast Nebraska.

According to public health officials, the case was identified within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's district. The ELVPHD says this is the first confirmed case in their district, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.

Officials say other COVID-19 tests in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases.

The ELVPHD says it has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases over the summer, with a slight uptick starting in the middle of July. Though officials are concerned with the increased number of COVID-19 cases, they say the district is still not to the level seen at the end of 2020.

“Though not 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Our health department operates COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Tekamah, West Point and Norfolk three days a week for people to receive their vaccines,” said Melanie Thompson, the emergency response coordinator for the ELVPHD.