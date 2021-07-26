Driver hurt when SUV, train collide in Sioux County, IA

NEAR SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - A Rock Valley, Iowa, woman was hurt when her S-U-V collided with a freight train, Monday afternoon, in Sioux County.

At 3:26pm, Sioux County deputies say 20-year-old Elizabeth Blum's SUV failed to yield to a southbound train. The two collided at the railroad crossing on 360th Street northwest of Sioux Center.

Blum was treated at a Sioux Center hospital for minor injuries.

She was cited for failing to stop at a railway crossing.