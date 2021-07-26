Excessive Heat Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105

expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal

Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

