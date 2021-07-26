Extreme heat builds into Siouxland Tuesday and Wednesday

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from noon to 9 PM Tuesday**

**Excessive Heat Watch for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from noon to 9 PM Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Typical July heat has been with us for the past few days and that includes today with highs near 90 degrees.



Lows will be in the upper 60s with a quiet night in place.



We will really see things start to heat up on Tuesday with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s.



Temperatures on Wednesday will end up close to the 100 degree mark.



The heat index will be in the 100 to 105 range with 105 to 110 possible on Wednesday.



This is heat that get dangerous; you will want to make sure you are taking precautions to limit your exposure to the peak heating over the coming days.



We have more on this heat, when we will cool down and if there are any rain chances in the forecast tonight on News 4.