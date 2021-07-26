Extreme heat expected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- As we start our work week the July heat looks to be sticking around. This morning you can expect clearing skies with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

This afternoon lots of sunshine is expected with highs topping out in the low 90s. For the most part today is going to feel very much like the last few days with a light southern breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening will remain above average with overnight lows expected to be in the upper 60s throughout the area with a light wind between 5 and 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are setting up to possibly be our warmest days of the summer so far with temperatures expected in the upper 90s with heat indexes in the triple digits throughout Siouxland with sunny skies.

