Extreme temperatures causing Siouxland roadways to buckle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The extreme temperatures expected in the coming days could create problems on Siouxland roadways.

Ron Gleiser, a highway maintenance supervisor for the Iowa Department of Transportation, says when temperatures start nearing triple digits, it can cause the concrete on roadways to expand, or "buckle."

Gleiser spotted a section of Gordon Drive, in Sioux City, that was starting to buckle. He says if it buckles high enough it can be a major hazard, and must be closed.

"We have to come out set up traffic control and then what we do is jack hammer most of it out and then fill it back in with some cold mix," said Gleiser.

Gleiser says they see roadways buckle every summer. He says if you see buckled pavement, contact your local law enforcement center.