GLIMPSES: As rain arrives and typhoon nears, Olympics endure

TOKYO (AP) — The rains have come to Tokyo and its Olympics. After many days of blistering sunshine, enough to cause discomfort and heatstroke at some venues, the rain cooled Tokyo by about 10 degrees and took the edge off. But worries about the effect of Tropical Storm Nepartak have led to changes in events and some cancellations of practices as preparations proceed. The storm is expected to make landfall in Japan on Tuesday evening.