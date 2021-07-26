Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Osceola County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west
central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&