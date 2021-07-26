Iowa Technology Roadhouse hosts Sioux City event Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Technology Roadshow made its way to Sioux City this morning.

The inaugural event was held at the Stoney Creek Inn.



The event consisted of four panelists talking about relevant technology topics in a variety of fields.



Topics included things like Cybersecurity, Technology Policy, 5G Technology, and Education Tech.



The Sioux City Carrer Academy Principal Katie Towler was one of the panelists who says that education and technology have changed dramatically over the years and so has the way kids learn.

"I think it has changed so much over the past 20 years, so it's important for us to share our story and let the experts know what we're teaching and how kids have changed and also ask for their input on how we can get better and make our education more relevant," said Katie Towler, Principal at Sioux City Career Academy.

The Iowa Technology Roadshow will visit 9 other Iowa communities over the summer featuring tech-focused panelist in each community.