Ishiguro, Powers among contenders for fiction’s Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers are among 13 authors in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Britain’s Ishiguro is on the longlist for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) prize with his artificial intelligence novel “Klara and the Sun.” American author Powers is nominated for “Bewilderment,” about an astrobiologist and his neurodivergent son. Writers from Britain, the U.S., South Africa, Canada and Sri Lanka are on the list for the 50,000-pound ($69,000) prize. The competition is open to novels in English from any country published in the U.K. A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 14, and the winner will be crowned Nov. 3.