Liz Weston: How to have a retirement worth saving for

Saving a pile of money isn’t the only element in planning a successful retirement. Put thought into how you’ll spend ordinary days, because retirement isn’t constant travel and highlights. “Test-drive” your idea of retirement by filling vacations with the activities you think you’ll enjoy and visiting areas you’re considering relocating to. You might decide a gradual reduction of work hours would suit you better than an abrupt departure. Build up your social connections and healthy habits so you can enjoy your newly freed-up time. And setting goals can help shape your weeks and fill the sense of purpose your job may now provide.