Mayo Clinic to require staff COVID-19 vaccinations

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) -- All Mayo Clinic staff members, regardless of work location, are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 17, or participate in a declination process.

Employees who decline to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will need to complete education modules, and will be required to wear a mask and socially distance when on the Mayo Clinic campus.

Mayo Clinic will be among the dozens of health systems in the country that are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated because of the increasing cases of COVID-19 around the country, the low vaccination rates and the threat of variants.

Also requiring COVID-19 vaccinations are the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and Sanford Health.