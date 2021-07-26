New hangar and flight school on the horizon at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new hangar at Sioux Gateway is in the works, and so is a flight school, after the Sioux City City Council approves a proposal for leasing land at Donner Park Urban Renewal Area.

The decision means Oracle Aviation will be teaming up with Morningside University to offer an Aviation Academy at Sioux Gateway for professional pilot training.

The hangar is being paid for through a $1-million grant and the rest will be paid as ongoing rent.

Mayor Bob Scott said the flight school will help with the shortage of pilots and benefit the airport and 185th as well.

"It's desperately needed in this country because we're so short on pilots number one. Number two, it's really critical for our airport to get those landings up so that we don't lose our guard unit here. We cannot afford to lose the 185th. Obviously, it's too vitally important to our community. So, from that standpoint we're hopeful that a lot of good things will come of that project," said Mayor Bob Scott.

Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of having a flight school, where they will do touch and goes and have a lot of contact with the tower.

"We're like 256th if you check on landings. Well, the last time they closed towers we were close. And we just can't afford to be close on the next time they do those rounds because if you don't have a tower, there's a good chance you don't have an Air Guard Unit. So, it's really important to get a lot of landings out in this immediate area," said Scott.

The aviation program will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields.