Newsom casts political blame in new California vaccine push

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting political as he makes a fresh push for vaccinations in the nation’s most populous state. The Democratic governor on Monday blamed “right wing” politicians and media for perpetuating misinformation about the shots and hindering vaccine efforts. He announced the state will require employees and all health care workers to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. His criticism veered far from his statements throughout the pandemic, during which he often passed on opportunities to criticize Republicans. The back-and-forth could help Newsom motivate his Democratic base in the upcoming recall election.