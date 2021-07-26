Noem visits SD National Guard troops deployed along U.S.-Mexico border

MCALLEN, TX (KTIV) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spent Monday along the U.S.-Mexico border checking on the 50 National Guard troops she sent to bolster border security at the request of the governor of Texas.

Noem says the troops are serving a 30-day deployment in the border city of McAllen, Texas. The Republican says troops are stationed at observation posts, and are helping locate individuals as they approach the border. Noem says they can notify Border Patrol so agents can interact with them.

Noem said the mission at the border is important to South Dakota because better border security could help crack down on crime in the "Rushmore" state. "This is a national security threat behind us," said Gov. Kristi Noem, (R) South Dakota. "What we see happening behind us is an open border. And, the drugs that come into South Dakota come over this border," said Gov. Kristi Noem, (R) South Dakota. "The human trafficking that we see on our streets comes over this border. So, this is very much in the best interest of South Dakota to have our laws be enforced, and to make sure we have a border that is legally able to be crossed by individuals that follow the laws, but to make sure that we're not allowing what's happening on behind us."

Noem said the Border Patrol agents she's spoken with would like the South Dakota National Guard members to stay. Noem says she'll take the next few days to consider extending the deployment.