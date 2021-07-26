Norfolk Fire Division: How they stay safe when responding to emergencies during hot conditions

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Firefighters focus on staying safe in the extreme heat, especially when responding to an emergency.

Crews at the Norfolk Fire Division say it can get hot when wearing all of their equipment. But there are ways to stay cool. Carrying a cooler full of water on fire trucks is one way.

But there are other important safety measures in place.

"The primary thing is staying hydrated. Make sure you hydrate prior to the calls coming in, stay ahead of it for the day. Second thing is just being aware of yourself. Know when you're getting too hot, know when you need to stop and take a break and recover, and watch out for each other. Then also make sure nobody else is getting too hot while we're responding," said Lt. Nathan Wortmann of the Norfolk Fire Division.

Wortmann says when it comes to being outside in the heat, you should always make sure you're hydrated, no matter what you're doing.