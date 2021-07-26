One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Plymouth County
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person was airlifted to MercyOne in Sioux City after being seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Monday near Le Mars.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 3:09 am on Monday to Highway 75 near mile marker 120.
Upon arrival, a Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy came upon the single-vehicle accident.
The lone occupant was found with serious injuries and was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The accident is still under investigation.
Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire & Rescue, W.I.N.G.S., and the Iowa Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.