Patrol identifies 3 people who died in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified three people who died in a single-vehicle crash along an interstate in Sioux Falls. The patrol says 22-year-old Sean Morck, of Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin, of Worthing, and 16-year-old Kali Johnson, of Canton, died Thursday when their car left Interstate-229, hit a tree and caught fire. All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.