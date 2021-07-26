Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes forced landing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media reports say a plane carrying the country’s defense minister and other top military officials was forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a bird. Anadolu Agency says the military officials were returning to the capital Ankara from an airbase in Gaziantep near the border with Syria after inspecting troops in the region on Monday. The Turkish Air Force plane came in contact with a bird shortly after taking off and the aircraft was forced to land at another air base near the city of Adana. The plane ended with a crack on its windshield. No one was hurt during the emergency landing.