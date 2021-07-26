Police: Woman killed, man loses leg in high-speed crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman was killed, and a man had his leg severed in a high-speed crash in northeast Omaha.

Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday when a speeding car swerved on a city street, went out of control and hit a utility pole. The impact saw the small car fold in half and wrap around the pole.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Akyma McWilliams of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers, ages 20 and 22, sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Police say one of the legs of the 20-year-old passenger was severed in the crash.