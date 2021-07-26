Reid Miller brings Jadin Bell’s story to the big screen

Actor Reid Miller was around 13 years old when he first heard about the death of Jadin Bell. The Oregon teenager who died by suicide in 2013 inspired a national conversation about bullying and its effects on LGBTQ youth. It never occurred to Miller, now 21, that in less than a decade he would get the opportunity to portray Jadin in a feature film. Doing so, he said, was “an honor.” “Joe Bell,” now playing in theaters, stars Mark Wahlberg as Jadin’s father, who after his death decides to walk across the continental United States to spread awareness about bullying and tolerance.