Remsen St. Mary’s rolls into state semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Remsen St. Mary's entered the class 1A state baseball tournament as the #1 seed and they played like it in the first round. The Hawks defeated Grundy Center 14-0 in five innings to advance to the semifinals.

Xavier Galles drove in Levi Waldschmitt for the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. The Hawks would tack on two more runs in the first inning to lead 3-0.

Remsen St. Mary's took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning and that's when their bats exploded. Alex Schroeder found the gap in left field. That cleared the bases, scoring three runs. That was part of a 10-run fourth and the Hawks led 14-0.

Blaine Harpenau got the start on the bump for the Hawks. The senior threw 4.2 hitless innings, allowing just one base runner and striking out nine.

"We just basically, it was too much to break them," said head coach Dean Harpenau. "Our small ball with our combnation of our hitting kind of broke them and obviously, Blaine was on today."

"Last year we got beat out in a close game, extra innings," said senior Blaine Harpenau. "This year it's been our mission to get back down there. Next game, all business, we're ready to go and we're going to puch through to that championship game."

"It's a great feeling, we've been to the semifinals before," said sophomore Cael Ortmann. "We got to get the job done this year, get to the championship."

Remsen St. Mary's will play Kee Lansing in the semifinals on Wednesday at 10:00am in Carroll.