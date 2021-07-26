Singer Keating accepts damages in tabloid phone hacking case

LONDON (AP) — Irish singer Ronan Keating has accepted “substantial damages” from a British tabloid newspaper publisher over phone hacking. The former member of boyband Boyzone is the latest in a long list of celebrities whose voicemail messages were intercepted by the News of the World more than a decade ago. Keating’s lawyer told a High Court hearing that the singer had identified a number of “suspicious” articles published between 1996 and 2011 which contained his private information. Ben Silverstone, lawyer for News of the World publisher News Group Newspapers, said the company offered “its sincere apologies.” Owner Rupert Murdoch shut down the News of the World in 2011 after the revelation that it had eavesdropped on celebrities, politicians and crime victims.