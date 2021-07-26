Slam dunk: NBC brings back iconic NBA theme for Olympics

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The soundtrack of the NBA a generation ago has made its way to the Tokyo Olympics. “Roundball Rock” is the iconic score composed by John Tesh about three decades ago. It is being utilized again by NBC at the Tokyo Games, as the theme music for men’s and women’s basketball on their broadcasts. Tesh’s music was the theme for the “NBA on NBC” coverage from 1990 through 2002. The music started being used again on the Olympic basketball telecasts on NBC’s networks over the weekend.