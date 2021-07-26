Storm Lake, IA traffic stop leads to seizure of 27 pounds of marijuana

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Authorities in Storm Lake, Iowa say they seized 27 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on July 23.

Police say the stop was made around 8:30 a.m., during which an officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants were identified and police impounded the vehicle.

A search warrant was then obtained and executed on it. In addition to the pot, officers also found $67,000 in cash in the vehicle.

That resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Nang Khang and 19-year-old Ka Ying Vang, both of Storm Lake. They were charged with two counts of child endangerment, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and keeping a premises or vehicle for a controlled substance violation. Bond for each was set at $16,000.

Also arrested was 39-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake who was charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver, and keeping a premises or vehicle for a controlled substance violation. His bond was set at $12,000.

Police also say two minor children were removed from the custody of the parents and placed in the care of the Iowa Department of Human Services.