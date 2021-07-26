Storm Lake, IA urging strict water conservation measures after electrical failure

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Due to an electrical failure, Storm Lake, Iowa has temporarily lost the ability to produce water.

At this time, the city is asking for strict water conservation measures, this means no lawn watering, car-washing and power washing until further notice.

The cause of the failure is being investigated at this time, and as repairs are being made, the city is urging residents to use as little water as possible.

How long it will take to make repairs is unknown at this time.