Pope to UN forum: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decried as criminal the existence of hunger in a world which can produce enough food for all. The pontiff was building on a warning sounded earlier Monday by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that climate change and conflict are a consequence and a driver of poverty and income inequality. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. The Rome event was designed to help prepare for a U.N. food systems summit in September in New York. A U.N. report this month said millions more people faced hunger last year compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic