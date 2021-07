SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Foundation hosted its 10th Annual Golf Invitational.

The event, which was held at the Sioux City Country Club, raises funds for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s College, and Children’s Miracle Network.

Guest were able to enjoy a lunch, a round of golf, and a steak dinner. Some even won prizes.

Several area businesses took part.