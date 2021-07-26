WATCH: South Dakota governor visits U.S. southern border

(AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has traveled to McAllen, Texas, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the trip, Noem visited South Dakota National Guard troops deployed to the border. She then visited with off-duty and on-duty troops, as well as receive a briefing on their efforts in supporting the Texas ask Force on Border and Homeland Security.

Back in June, Noem approved the deployment of roughly 50 of her state's National Guard members, who volunteered for a 30-day deployment. Additional National Guard members are expected to be deployed later this year.