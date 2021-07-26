Zolotic hopes her gold heralds new era for US taekwondo

TOKYO (AP) — After Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, she gave praise and credit to USA Taekwondo.

That's the scandal-wracked governing body in a country where her sport lags behind bigger combat sports in attention.

The charismatic 18-year-old powerhouse hopes her success in Tokyo and her push toward Paris and Los Angeles will herald a fresh start for USA Taekwondo and the sport itself stateside. Zolotic made an unbeaten rampage through the featherweight division in Tokyo.

She is already making plans to defend her title in Paris.

Find the latest Olympic coverage on KTIV.com here.