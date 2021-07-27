2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Two 19-year-old men have appeared in court on charges in the drive-by shooting death of another man in the southwestern Nebraska city of Lexington earlier this month. Station KRVN reports that Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were each arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old Marcus Keyser. Police have said Keyser was found around 3 a.m. July 6 on the ground in front of a residential garage with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Saenz-Gonzalez and Hernandez-Corona are being held on $1 million bond each. Their preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 10.