4 South African ports working to reopen after cyberattack

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s state-owned rail and ports operator Transnet says that four of the country’s largest ports are starting to reopen after having been closed by a cyberattack. The ports of Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Ngqura were forced to shut as the result of a cyberattack that started on July 22. Transnet said in a statement that the ports have begun functioning manually instead of through computer operations and vessels are berthing at terminals and loading and discharging cargo as planned. The trouble at the ports is a further blow to South Africa’s economy which is in recession and has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent violent riots.