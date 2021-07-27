80th Plymouth County Fair kicks off Wednesday

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The 80th Plymouth County Fair officially kicks off Wednesday in Le Mars.

The five-day event is expected to be a hot one at the Plymouth County Fair Grounds.



After not being able to happen last year due to the pandemic, event organizers say they've had to do two years' worth of work to get the fairgrounds ready.



The grandstand entertainment and Motorcross racing begin tomorrow night, followed by the Tuff Truck Contest on Thursday, the Farm Bureau Tractor Pull on Friday, and both a demolition derby and Figure 8 racing over the weekend.



All grandstand events are included in your gate admission price.



Plymouth County Fair Board President Loren Schnepf says that the focus of the fair is the Plymouth County 4H kids.

Due to a heat advisory tomorrow the fair board has moved the Livestock Judging until Thursday at 4:00 pm to protect the animals.