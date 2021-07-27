Activists: Morocco arrests Uyghur man at China’s request

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan police and a rights group say Moroccan authorities have arrested a Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol. Activists fear he will be deported to China. They say the arrest is part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. Moroccan police said Tuesday that a Chinese citizen was arrested after landing at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca on July 20, upon arrival from Istanbul. They said he was referred to prosecutors pending the extradition procedure. Interpol and the Chinese Embassy didn’t immediately comment.