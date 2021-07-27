American men, women both win in beach volleyball prelims

TOKYO (AP) — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least one more beach volleyball match at the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. men Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena helped their chances of making the knockout round as well.

The U.S. women beat Spain 21-13, 21-16 for their second straight win. They can do no worse than a three-way tie for first.

Dalhausser and Lucena improved to 1-1 in the round-robin by beating Brazil’s Alison, the reigning gold medalist, and Alvaro Filho, 24-22, 19-21, 15-13.

The Americans will meet Argentina on Thursday.

