Belarus labels Polish-funded TV channel extremist

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has declared a Polish-funded TV channel that extensively covered last year’s anti-government protests in the country extremist. It was the latest move in a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil society activists. The Belsat channel was labeled extremist and the authorities said they blocked its website and all social media accounts in Belarus. Tuesday’s ruling was based on an inquiry by Belarus’ Interior Ministry. But it wasn’t immediately clear which of Belsat’s content was deemed extremist. Belarusian authorities have ramped up action against nongovernmental organizations and independent media. There have been more than 200 raids of offices and apartments of activists and journalists so far this month.