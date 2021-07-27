Cambodia seizes virus-contaminated meat imported from India

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian authorities have stopped five large containers of water buffalo meat imported from India after determining the shipment was tainted with the coronavirus. The Health Ministry says the virus was detected in three of the five shipping containers of frozen meat being brought in by a private company. It says the contents of the three containers are to be destroyed later in the week. Cambodia temporarily suspended imports from India during its massive surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year, but began allowing them again in recent weeks as the Indian numbers declined. Meanwhile, Cambodia is struggling with its own surge in cases after low numbers early on.