Egypt officials: Cairo apartment building collapses; 1 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a Cairo apartment building has collapsed and a man died while rescue workers later managed to pull out his wife from a four-story building. The woman spent more than five hours under the rubble and was taken to hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. Last month, at least five women died when an apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Another building in Cairo collapsed in March, leaving at least 25 dead.