Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103

expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible.

* WHERE…Western to northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this

evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning

through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

