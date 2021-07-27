Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Asian spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses is pleading guilty. Robert Aaron Long has entered the guilty plea hoping for life without parole in the first four shooting deaths. But a Cherokee County judge hasn’t accepted it yet — she’s questioning Long about what motivated his crimes. A prosecutor said Cherokee County investigators saw no evidence of racial bias. That’s at odds with the hate crime enhancement he faces in Atlanta, and is sure to frustrate observers outraged over his apparent targeting of Asian women in the shootings.