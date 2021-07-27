GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories

TOKYO (AP) — It’s easy to think of the Olympics as epic. We often see them as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details and the tiny things that happen in passing. In Associated Press photographer David Goldman’s case, the wet foot of Britain’s Jessica Learmonth tells its own story as she transitions in the rain from the biking leg of the women’s individual triathlon to running. For AP photojournalist Dita Alangkara, the act of reaching for a shuttlecock reveals a fleeting interaction with badminton gear that captures the larger whole.