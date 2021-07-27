Healthbeat 4: Keeping athletes in shape

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) -- Athletes put in countless hours to stay in shape.

It takes conditioning your body to be used to that level of activity, while constantly pushing it to go a little further each time. However, being in shape doesn't mean just being fit.

"It's about them actually succeeding in the sports that they want to actually be succeeding in so not necessarily being in shape, but being able to compete at a higher level. We want them to just be better athletes and be able to move better and that is what our program is trying to do. We are trying to get them to be where they feel good about their movements and they're practicing those movements and they're practicing the sport," said Ben Oberle, Director of Sports Performance and Turf Sports.

Young athletes come to train with United Edge at the CNOS Fieldhouse in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

There, they focus on speed and minor muscle groups to supplement what they work out in the major muscle groups at school.

It is important to know, everything is good in moderation.

"There's a certain amount of pain that can happen when you're training but you should usually pay attention to your body, a lot more than people think because your body's going to tell you exactly what you can and can't do, and it's a lot more basic than you think it is," said Maren Carroll, the Head Athletic Trainer at Briar Cliff University.

Carroll tipped, don't run to your freezer if you do get hurt.

"All the studies right now are saying that ice is actually the opposite of beneficial for fresh injuries. We tell them no ice, start working on your range of motion, you're not going to lose all of that range of motion, it's not going to stiffen up right away and we're going to get you back really quickly so that's actually a really big misconception in athletic training," said Carroll.

At the end of the day, Oberle said the focus should be on competing at a higher level and reaching goals, not just being fit.

Carroll said it is important to stay working out even after you stop playing sports, to keep your muscles and joints oiled.