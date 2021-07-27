Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible.
* WHERE…Western to northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&