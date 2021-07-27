High heat and humidity continue Wednesday with a Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland through 9 PM Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures soared well into the 90s today with high humidity pushing the heat index as high as 110 degrees.



The humidity will stay high overnight with lows near 70 degrees.



There is a slight chance that a storm clips northeastern Siouxland but the better chance for rain will remain further north into Minnesota.



Tomorrow sets up to be another very hot and humid day with highs in the upper 90s expected and a heat index that could top 110.



In these conditions, it can be easy to become overwhelmed by the heat; make sure to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and take advantage of air conditioning when possible.



More on the heat and humidity and when we will be cooling down tonight on News 4.