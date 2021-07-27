Local animal shelter provides tips on pet safety in heat

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - With the heat that's affecting Siouxland, we also have to worry about keeping our pets safe.

Leaders at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska say you should limit your pet's exercise on hot days, and wait until it's a bit cooler to bring them outdoors.

If your pet does need to go outside, they suggest you have a pool area for them, along with some shade so they can always cool off. They also say to bring your pets inside so they can stay cool and not overheat. But there is one golden rule they say you should always follow.

"Don't leave them in the car with the windows rolled up or down in the heat. It's even been said that when you leave the air on in the really how weather like we're having right now, that's not even enough for them. So don't leave them in the car," said Amber Anderson of the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

Anderson said to also watch for signs of heat stroke in your pets. These signs can include excessive thirst, fever, dizziness, or a temperature over 104. If you see any of these signs, you are asked to call your vet right way.