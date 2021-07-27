MidAmerican Energy reporting over 850 power outages in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nearly 900 people are without power in Sioux City, according to MidAmerican Energy.

According to MidAmerican Energy's outage map, 888 people in Sioux City are without power as of 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The outage map shows the power outages are being reported in the area of Gordon Drive and Floyd Boulevard. Officials currently estimate power to return by 7:15 p.m.

We'll continue to update this story as the situation develops.