Music Review: Prince’s ‘America’ vault release stunning

Prince’s “Welcome 2 America,” the first complete, previously unreleased record to come out since Prince died in 2016, offers a stunning glimpse at the depth, and quality, of what he left behind. In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says “Welcome 2 America” manages to be as relevant, or maybe even more, relevant today than when it was recorded in 2010. From the first song and title track, which starts off with Prince bemoaning the power of the iPhone and Google, the tone of “Welcome 2 America” is made clear. It’s almost as if Prince knew the record would mean more now than when he recorded it.